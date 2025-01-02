Why are these Electricity Bills so high?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a bid to address growing concerns over high electricity bills, Mahavitaran's bill correction camps kicked off across the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar region on Thursday, receiving a staggering 430 complaints on the first day. A significant 220 complaints were resolved on-site, and 66 customers promptly paid a total of Rs 4.5 lakh in outstanding bills.

The surge in complaints has prompted the regional office to take swift action. Rahul Gupta, Assistant Director of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Regional Office, had instructed all sub-divisions to hold customer meetings in response. Under the leadership of Chief Engineer Pawan Kumar Kachot, the camps were carried out with the assistance of Superintending Engineers Manish Thakre, Sandeep Darwade, Sanjay Sarg, Senior Manager Lakshmikant Rajelli, and other regional staff.

Where did the complaints Come From?

Complaints were received from various city sub-divisions, including Power House, Cantonment, Waluj City, Shahganj, Kranti Chowk, Cidco, Garkheda, and Chikalthana, totaling 102 complaints. Of these, 66 were resolved on-site. In rural sub-divisions like Rural-1, Rural-2, Paithan, Bidkin, Fulambri, Gangapur, Waluj Rural, Khultabad, Vaijapur-1, Vaijapur-2, Kannad, Pishor, Sillod-1, Sillod-2, and Soygaon, a larger volume of complaints (220) were received, with 113 resolved on the spot. Additionally, 108 complaints were filed in Jalna district, with 41 resolved during the camps. The remaining unresolved complaints are expected to be addressed within the next eight days.

Notably, after their complaints were resolved, 24 customers from the city, 18 from rural areas, and 24 from Jalna promptly paid their bills, showing the immediate impact of the camp's efforts.

Camps continue today

The bill correction camps are set to continue, with Chief Engineer Kachot stressing the importance of accurate mobile numbers, clear meter reading photos, and timely bill corrections. He also instructed that these camps be held on the first Monday of every month across all sub-divisions. The camps are open again on Friday, offering another opportunity for customers to resolve their billing issues.