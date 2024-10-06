"Why are you clashing with my son? Clash with me," said CM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

CM Eknath Shinde, challenging former CM Uddhav Thackeray to engage with him instead of targeting his son, MP Shrikant Shinde, during their ongoing political spat on Sunday.

Ahead of the assembly elections, political tensions are escalating. The former chairman of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation and Youth Sena (Shinde faction) secretary led hundreds to join Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) at Matoshree in the presence of former CM Thackeray on Sunday. They criticized CM Shinde’s son, MP Shrikant Shinde, calling him "the Chief Minister’s pawn."

When asked about the criticism, CM Shinde said, "A pebble is born from a diamond, just like Thackeray. I won't respond to accusations; my work will speak. They're panicking because they've lost their ground."