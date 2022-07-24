Why compulsion on teachers recruitment through MPSC? says MRMS

Aurangabad, July 24:

Maharashtra Rajay Shikshan Mahamandal (MRSM) demanded to complete the recruitment of teachers through the Pavitra portal instead of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).’

The Education Department decided to carry out recruitment through MPSC.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, MRSM office-bearers said that 37,000 posts of teachers are vacant and recruitment through Pavitra portal was not completed.

“As per the norms, the Education Department was to conduct Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) after every four months while it was held once in four years duration. Nearly 8,000 teachers including 2000 teachers for private aided schools, were recruited. There is a ban on recruitment for the past five years. Education is imparted to 80 per cent of students through private schools which have many posts vacant. This has impacts on the quality of education,” Mahamandal’s office-bearers said.

General secretary of the Mahamandal and former legislator Vijay Gavhane said that there is one teacher behind 15 teachers in Karnataka while Maharashtra Government is creating an issue of additional teachers.

The attempt of Governments in West Bengal and Karnataka to recruit teachers through State Public Service Commission did not stand in court. The attempt of recruitment through Pavitra portal failed in some States. The federation of the schools will oppose the recruitment through MPSC.

It also demanded that the services of those candidates who have registered through Pavitra portal should be confirmed. S P Jawalkar, Milind Patil, Walmik Surase and Manoj Patil were present at the briefing.