Why does AIMIM dissolve its city and district units?

Aurangabad, June 14:

Sensation prevailed in the political circle after the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) state president and MP Imtiaz Jaleel dissolved the city and district units of the party on Monday evening. The office-bearers and political activists were taken aback by the surprise decision.

Letter to two units

The district unit is headed by Sameer Sajid Builder and the city unit is headed by Shareque Naqshbandi. The MP in his letter to both of them stated that the party has awarded these responsible posts reviewing their loyalty and association with the party. You have organised various agitations to raise the voices of the people and get justice for them. This has helped indeed helped in strengthening the party. Meanwhile, the executive bodies of both the city and the district units are being dissolved till the release of a fresh order. Till then, you continue to serve the party as a common worker, stated the letter.

According to reliable sources, “ The decision could have been taken reviewing the possible action to be taken by the police against the mischievous participants who had gathered to protest against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Navin Jindal for their objectionable remark on the prophet Hazrat Muhammed (PBUH), at Delhi Gate, on June 10 afternoon. The appeal was made by the city unit, to the party leaders and activists to gather at the venue, after Friday prayers. It was expected that 400 to 500 activists, workers and citizens would gather, but the sudden appearance of thousands of citizens at the venue shocked the police administration. This gave a tough time for the police to handle the situation as it was beyond the expectation. Meanwhile, the commissioner of police (CP) Nikhil Gupta had to visit the spot and maintain the law and order situation. While the agitation was underway, a few mischievous participants pelted stones on a car and damaged its window panes. The police swung into action and seize the tension which was about to trigger and tactfully handled the situation in a peaceful manner.

Meanwhile, the police have identified all those miscreants through CCTV cameras and now it would be initiating action against them. Encashing this timing, before it, the MP dissolved both the units as a safety measure!.

What is confidential info?

It is believed that the decision of dissolving the units dropped like a bomb on the aspiring candidates as many of them were in touch with the office-bearers of the city and the district units. They are passing the sleepless nights since then. Indeed, some of the mischievous persons had tried to defeat the purpose of AIMIM’s agitation. The police have captured their images. Hence, before the police action, which information has prompted the MP to take such a step of dissolving the two bodies. Meanwhile, the rumours have got active on the social media and guessing is going around about who are the possible members of the new bodies of these units, it is learnt.