Why New Year’s resolutions fail

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Every New Year begins with grand resolutions waking up early, exercising regularly, and eating healthy. Yet, by mid-January, most are forgotten. A study reveals that 88% of resolutions fail, with only 12% achieving success, says consulting psychologist Dr. Sandeep Sisode.

The common pitfalls

Psychiatrist Dr Amol Deshmukh points out that negative thoughts and lack of planning often derail resolutions. Unrealistic or vague goals are another major reason for failure. Many fail to act, putting off efforts with thoughts like, “I’ll start tomorrow.”

Simple steps to succeed

Start Small: Break your resolution into manageable steps and focus on one thing at a time.

Plan Smartly: Write down your goals and display them prominently to keep them in sight and mind.

Check Progress Regularly: Evaluate if your efforts lead toward your goal and adjust your approach as needed.

Focus on Small Wins: Instead of obsessing over the final goal, celebrate smaller achievements along the way.

Experts’ Advice

“Without a concrete plan, even the best resolutions fail. Motivation, clarity, and smaller targets are the keys to success,” says Dr. Meraj Qadri, a psychiatrist.

Dr. Anand Kale emphasizes the need for pre-planning. “Most resolutions lack backup plans for potential obstacles. When faced with challenges, people postpone their goals instead of addressing the issues. A well-thought-out strategy is crucial for success.” With better planning and a step-by-step approach, achieving resolutions can become a reality, say experts. The question is, are you ready to stick to yours?