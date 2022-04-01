Why pay Rs 4500 for water- NCP

Aurangabad, April 1:

The city-district Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has raised the question as to why Rs 4500 are charged for water that is supplied after eight days by the municipal corporation. A delegation led by NCP city president Khwaja Sharfoddin came to give a statement regarding the city's water supply issue to the municipal administrator on Friday.

But the municipal administrator did not meet them. As a mark of protest, a sit-in agitation was organized in front of the municipal corporation.

As per the statement, cities like Nashik and Pune get daily water. But the water tax is only Rs 1500. But Aurangabad gets water after eight days. However, the corporation charges Rs 4500. Despite the cancellation of the agreement with the water utility company, the water tariff is being levied on the same lines and it is unjust, the statement said.

Additional commissioner Ravindra Nikam accepted the statement. State vice president Ilyas Kirmani, state secretary Manik Shinde, state organizing secretary Masood Ahmed, city youth president Mayur Sonawane, working president Kayyum Sheikh, Motilal Jagtap and others were present.