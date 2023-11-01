Widening of Shahgunj to City Chowk DP road rolls on

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), G Sreekanth, today has ordered the authorities concerned to undertake the acquisition of properties so as to widen the DP road stretched from Shahgunj to City Chowk. Meanwhile, the special land acquisition office (SLAO) has completed the measurement and marking of the affected property in Sarafa area.

It may be noted that the CSMC has completed the land acquisition process on a few roads which were proposed for development under the old city development plan. However, the implementation of land acquisition was left incomplete to some extent.

“The process to acquire affected properties and widen the road upto 15 metres from Shahgunj to City Chowk has been started. A letter has been issued to the municipal corporation stating to deposit Rs 30 lakh for land acquisition,” said the special land acquisition officer Vishwanath Dahe.

Earlier, the court has ordered implementation of land acquisition and to start road widening works in 2018. Later on, the then municipal commissioner had sanctioned to start the process of land acquisition in 2020, but the acquisition was not started in reality.

It may be noted that the SLAO has started the process to acquire the property (city survey number 6207) of the Purwar family on Sarafa Road. It has completed the measurement and demarcation process. The land acquisition will actually start after the CSMC deposits Rs 30 lakh funds in the office account, said Dahe.

The proposed 100-feet wide DP road from Champa Chowk to Jalna Road is also assessed as very important for the old city. More than 500 properties are going to be affected in the road widening task. Two days ago, the civic chief inspected the condition of the road and then instructed his subordinates to see what possible can be done to widen the road. In 2011-12, the then municipal commissioner Purushottam Bhapkar had included the proposal of this road on agenda for discussion in the meeting, but he withdrew after seeing the number of affected properties.