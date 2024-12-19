Widespread illegal sale of abortion pills, sellers caught red-handed

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two medical shop owners and a medicine wholesaler from the city were caught red-handed on Thursday while selling MTP kits used for abortion without a prescription.

The names of the accused are Shaikh Zaid Pasha (Abrar Colony, Satara area), Sanjay Kaul (Osmanpura) and Abhilash Sharma (Samarthnagar). They were booked with Satara Police Station today.

As per the information given by the Food and Drug Administration officers, both Zaid and Abhilash run a medical store while Sanjay has a wholesale agency for medicines.

The officials received information a few days ago that abortion kits were easily available at the Arafat Medical Store in Abrar Colony. Inspectors Jeevan Jadhav and Anjali Mitkar pretended to be customers and asked for the kit at the medical shop.

Shaikh Zaid gave them the kit from his pocket. He did not ask for any doctor's prescription for it. The officers immediately disclosed their identity and took control of the medical store.

The names of the distributors were revealed during interrogation. Zaid confessed that he had brought the said kit from Sanjay Kaul of Kaul Distributors in Jadhavwadi. The officers immediately asked Zaid to call Sanjay Kaul. Zaid called and demanded two kits from Sanjay. Accordingly, Sanjay also showed his readiness to deliver them to his home. After that, the team caught Zaid red-handed in front of the Pancha while accepting kits from Sanjay.

Abhilash 3d accused from Samarthanagar

As Sanjay was found to have provided the kits, he was made an accused and issued a notice to appear for questioning.

During questioning, Sanjay confessed that he was buying the kit from Abhilash Sharma, the owner ‘Medicalwala Shop’ near Varad Ganesh Mandir.

After the involvement of the trio was found, a case was registered against them at Satara Police Station.

PSI Dilip Bachate is conducting further investigation. No large stock of the kit was found with them. He said that they were supplying kits as per the demand of the customers.