Wife commits suicide due to In-laws' harassment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagr

A married woman committed suicide by ingesting a poisonous substance on Saturday, around 4 pm, in Dhamangaon, due to physical and mental harassment from her in-laws.

The accused husband has been identified as Jameel Shaikh, has been arrested in connection with the case. According to police reports, Asma Shaikh married Jameel Shaikh of Dhamangaon on December 10, 2014. Initially, the couple lived together peacefully, but later, Jameel and his mother Salimabi Shaikh started harassing Asma. They demanded two lakh rupees from Asma's parents and harassed her for being childless. Despite her family paying 1.5 lakh rupees, the abuse continued. Fed up with the harassment, Asma consumed a poisonous substance on Saturday . She was rushed to GMCH, where she died during treatment. Based on a complaint lodged by her brother, Shamin Deshmukh, the police registered a case against the two accused on Sunday and arrested Jameel Shaikh.