Wife harassed over Dowry

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a shocking case of domestic harassment, a 24-year-old woman has accused her husband and in-laws of pressuring her to bring Rs 2 lakh from her parental home to buy a vehicle. The MIDC Waluj Police registered a case against the accused on Thursday.

The complainant Kanchan Khade (Ranjangaon) married Vicky Khade(Nalasopara East), Mumbai, in March 2024. Initially, her marital life appeared peaceful, but the situation took a dark turn when minor disputes escalated into persistent physical and mental harassment by her husband and his family. The harassment intensified as her husband, father-in-law Dharmraj Khade, mother-in-law Savita Khade, and sister-in-law Rinki Khade repeatedly demanded Rs 2 lakh from her parental home. Kanchan, unable to endure the ongoing torment, decided to take legal action and approached the police. Following her complaint, the MIDC Waluj Police registered a case against all four accused. The police are investigating the matter to gather evidence and bring justice to the victim.