Wife injured husband by severely beating

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A woman called her husband to her parents house and severely beat him with the help of two other women with sticks, bricks and iron rods in Mukundnagar area on June 13. The injured has been identified as Kishor Satdive (41).

Kishor is a hotelier and his wife was living with her parents at Mukundnagar for the past few days due to some dispute with him. On June 13, she called him and with the help of two other women severely beat him. They also threatened him that they will kill him if he is seen in the city again. A case has been registered with Mukundwadi police station.