Wife killed, husband injured in motorcycle accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A woman was killed and her husband injured when a speeding vehicle hit their motorcycle on the Padegaon-Tisgaon road on Sunday afternoon.

Retired Ramjani Shaikh Karim (age 75, resident of Tisgaon) and his wife were traveling on a motorcycle (MH 20 GA 5074) towards Tisgaon via Padegaon Road. At that time, a speeding vehicle from behind on the Nashik Highway collided with them. The impact caused a head injury to the wife, resulting in her death, while the husband sustained injuries to his right arm and chest. A report was filed at the Chawani police station, and PSI Rokde is conducting further investigation.