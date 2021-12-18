Wild animal demo at Pinks N Blues
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 18, 2021 12:00 AM2021-12-18T00:00:01+5:302021-12-18T00:00:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Dec 17: Pinks N Blues preschool arranged wild animal demonstration, recently. Principal Soniya Kaur Daroga and teachers planned ...
Aurangabad, Dec 17: Pinks N Blues preschool arranged wild animal demonstration, recently. Principal Soniya Kaur Daroga and teachers planned to explain the concept of wild animals by giving each child one character of wild animal, clarifying it with 2-3 sentences. Students were very much exited with their different characters. They were pointing at each other and labeling their character easily. Parents appreciated the activity.Open in app