Wild animals, birds habitat in Airport area

Aurangabad, April 3:

To avoid the birds in the Chikalthana Airport, the garbage depot at was shifted while the weekly market along the Airport wall was also shifted. However, considering the habitat of the reptiles in the Airport premises, the forest department taking initiative has establishes two cages here.

As the animals habitat in the Airport area and even the runway, there is possibility of plane accidents. As a precautionary measures, the forest department has been approached, but no official letter has been issued to the forest department yet.

Two days back, a python was rescued in the Airport area. Considering the animals, snakes and birds, the forest department has laid two cages in the airport premises.The experts opined that fox, jackals and other wild animals were spotted in this area as their food cycle is linked.

Environmentalist Dr Kishor Pathak said that a fox-like animal was once spotted dead on the runway while a python was found two days back. The stray dogs and birds are always seen here. Hence, precaution should be taken as a bio-diversity has developed here.

Forest range officer Dadasaheb Taur said that the forest officers had visited the Airport area and reviewed the situation. The danger animals will be caught in the cases here. However, no official letter in this regard has been received. Once it is received, the rescue work will be done through the teams.