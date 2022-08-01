Wild animals organs sent for forensic tests

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad,Aug 1:

The forest officers on Saturday conducted a raid on Shabbar Dawasaz and arrested two persons for smuggling organs of wild animals in the name of Ayurvedic treatment. The judicial magistrate V H Khedkar on Sunday remanded the accused in the forest remand till August 2. The arrested have been identified as Ali Asgar Shabbar Dawasaz (31, Town Hall) and Mohd Aslam Mohd Ismail (38, Kiradpura). The seized organs have been sent for forensic tests to Dehradun, the officers informed.

The forest officers received the information that wild animal organs are smuggled in Sabbar Dawasaz. They conducted a raid on Saturday and seized organs of mountain lizard, tiger teeth, nails, Kasturi, aquatic herb (Indrajal), Owl and Fox nails.

Both the accused were produced before the court. Assistant public prosecutor A V Ghuge requested for their remand and mentioned that the accused might have more stock of organs, to whom they were selling it, their mobile CDR has to be seized and hence they should be granted in the custody. Accordingly, the court remanded the accused in the forest custody till Tuesday.

The forest officers seized the rare organs of wild animals. The organs has been sent for forensic tests to Wild Life Institute in Dehradun under the supervision of Deputy conservator of fores Suryakant Mankawar, informed range forest officer Dada Taur.