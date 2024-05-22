Wildlife Estimation in Gautala Sanctuary on Buddh Poornima

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Department of Forest (DoF, Wildlife Division) with the assistance of experts and wildlife enthusiasts has conducted a wildlife population estimation survey at Gautala Wildlife Sanctuary on the intervening full moon night of Wednesday and Thursday. All of them gathered at the sanctuary on May 22 evening to perform the task.

It may be noted that the DoF has erected 18 watch towers near 18 water holes. Each tower was covered with green leaves and was erected at a distance of 25-30 feet from the water hole. A team comprising one DoF personnel and one enthusiast watchdogged, on wildlife animals visiting water holes for drinking water in the full moon night, from each covered watch tower. These water holes were spread in different corners of the Kannad and Nagad ranges of forest on the campus of the sanctuary. The estimation of animals is also done at 10 water holes in the range of Patnadevi on the campus of the sanctuary.

Under the chief conservator of forest Hanumant Dhumal and the deputy conservator Suryakant Mankawar the task has been started by the teams, said the range forest officer Dada Taur adding that all forest officials including the assistant conservator of forest (ACF) Vishal Londhe and RFO Abhay Atkal are at the sanctuary.

The honorary wildlife warden Dr Kishore Pathak said, “A large number of wildlife enthusiasts have participated in the estimation programme. The enthusiasts are directed to wear light-coloured clothes (not dark and flashy clothes). They were prohibited from speaking in a loud voices during dark hours. Above all, none of them were allowed to carry any food or liquid items while on task. The intention was to maintain harmony on the campus and not disturb the wildlife animals.”

Star of Gautala is hale and hearty

According to reliable sources, “ The tiger (T3C1) which has made Gautala Sanctuary his home since March 2021 has now grown up and is hale and hearty. Two weeks ago, the tiger was seen moving on the downside of the ghat area in the camera trap pictures. Meanwhile, the DoF officials as a safety measure prohibited enthusiasts and others from visiting the tiger-zone (area not mentioned for security reasons). The watch tower was also not erected in that periphery. Hence the close watch on animals visiting water holes (in the tiger zone) was done through camera traps.”