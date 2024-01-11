Will CSMC receive positive response in D2D survey?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has decided to launch a door-to-door (D2D) survey to ensure that all the properties situated in the listed slums of the city are legalised and brought under the ambit of tax.

Briefing about the plan, the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth and the additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi underlined that the CSMC will be deploying its technical staff for the D2D survey. Previously, the CSMC would appeal to the property-holders to contact the section office and get their properties regularised under Gunthewari Act. Now, the CSMC staff will make an assessment of each property and demand the occupant to produce Gunthewari Certificate and if they have not done so then the respective section will serve a notice directing them to legalise their properties within a period of 30 days. If they fail to respond positively, the CSMC will initiate action against them under Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, the duo said.

Joshi added, “The content of the notice will be finalised after discussion today.”

Sreekanth hinted, “Demolition of properties will be our last resort.”

Meanwhile, it is clear that there will be no mediator between the property-holder and the CSMC. Earlier, there was a panel of architects to assist in submitting the proposal for regularising properties under the Act.