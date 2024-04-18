Will defeat whoever comes in front, our fight with MIM!

Chandrakant Khaire: First round of campaign complete, Sharad Pawar's public meeting on April 20

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate and Shiv Sena (Thackeray Group) leader Chandrakant Khaire in a press conference on Thursday, said that our fight is with the MIM and we are keeping a close eye on who is the candidate of Mahayuti. But still they have not announced their candidate, however our first round of campaigning is over. Planning for the second and third round has been started.

NCP senior leader Sharad Pawar will conduct a public gathering on April 20 at 10 am at Srihari Pavilion in support of Khaire's candidacy. Khaire will file his nomination on April 22 in the presence of Shiv Sena (Thackeray) leader Aditya Thackeray.

Khaire mentioned the visible discontent of voters towards NDA, concluding the first campaign phase. He, along with opposition leader Ambadas Danve, outlined plans for the next phases, set to conclude on May 2 and May 9.

Addressing queries about his achievements, Khaire said that he has made efforts in securing funds for the Nandur-Madhmeshwar project and infrastructure development initiatives. He criticized the government's failure in executing essential projects, citing Uddhav Thackeray's approved water supply scheme.

Khaire said that his contest is against Imtiaz Jaleel of MIM, labeling MIM as a nominal party within the Grand Alliance. He highlighted public dissatisfaction with the NDA, citing concerns over inflation, unemployment, and law enforcement.

MVA activists including Ashok Patwardhan, Trimbak Tupe, Raju Vaidya, Nandkumar Ghodele, Yuva Sena Deputy Secretary Rishikesh Khaire and others were present.