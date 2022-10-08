Will it be enough to forget past mistakes? Sharad Pawar

Aurangabad, Oct 8:

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in a recent programme held at Nagpur had said that Brahmans should repent for the mistakes committed in the past.

Replying to journalists on this point at Chikalthana Airport on Saturday evening, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar questioned whether it would be enough to forget past mistakes done on the concept of ‘Varna and Jaati.’

Pawar arrived at Chikalthana Airport to attend a programme. Media persons asked him two questions. The first was about the statement of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat while another was related to Rahul Gandhi’s statement.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had said that Swatantryaveer Savarkar was the agent of the British. When Pawar was asked what does he think about Rahul’s statement, he said he had not heard any such statement of Rahul Gandhi.

After replying to the two questions, he refrained from making a further comment and left the Airport. He is staying in the city tonight and will proceed towards Gevrai on October 9 to attend the felicitation programme of former minister Shivajirao Pandit on his birthday.

The NCP chief will return to the city on Sunday afternoon and will take refreshment at former minister Jaisinghrao Gaikwad’s house. He will fly to Mumbai in the evening. NCP State unit president Jayant Patil is also in the city. Pawar was accompanied by former Minister Dhananjay Munde.

MLC Satish Chavan, MLA Sandip Kshirsagar, NCP district president Kailas Patil, Manoj Ghodke, vice-president Vishal Shelkar, city unit president Khawaja Sharfoddin, Appa Patil Nirmal, City unit (women) president Mehraj Patel and other office-bearers and activists were present at the airport to welcome their leader.