Will Khaire to contest ensuing Assembly polls?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chandrakant Khaire who contested the election on the Mashal symbol instead of ‘Dhanush Baan’ had to face defeat a second time in Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency. There is a speculation of political rehabilitation of Khaire who may contest the ensuing Assembly election. When asked about this, he replied that he would work to strengthen and enhance the party. He said he cannot comment on it now.

Khaire was elected from the Constituency four consecutive times (1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014). However, in his 31-year politics, he faced defeat in 2019 for the first time. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate Imtiaz Jaleel had defeated him. Internal groupism and anti-incumbency factors and Independent candidate Harshawardhan Jadhav contributed to his death.

After five years, he contested the LS election again. This time, he lost in the election. Shinde Sena candidate Sandipan Bhumare defeated Imtiaz Jaleel and Khaire. There is speculation that Khaire who is considered close to Uddhav Thackery may contest the ensuing Assembly election.