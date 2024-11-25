"Will not betray voters' trust": Sanjana Jadhav
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 25, 2024 06:50 PM2024-11-25T18:50:08+5:302024-11-25T18:50:08+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajingar Sanjana Jadhav, the Shinde Sena's victorious candidate, vowed to prioritize the development of the Kannad-Soygaon Assembly constituency ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajingar
Sanjana Jadhav, the Shinde Sena's victorious candidate, vowed to prioritize the development of the Kannad-Soygaon Assembly constituency and resolve public issues. She assured voters she would uphold their trust during a victory rally in Pishor on Sunday night.
The Mahayuti alliance organized the event in front of the Gram Panchayat office after a procession from the Sillod-Kannad Naka. Key attendees included former chairman Apparao Ghughe, sarpanch P.M. Dahake, Dip Navale, Ganesh Ghughe, former deputy sarpanch Ramesh Jadhav and several other local leaders.
Photo Caption: Sanjana Jadhav addressing the victory rally in Pishor.Open in app