"Will not betray voters' trust": Sanjana Jadhav

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

Sanjana Jadhav, the Shinde Sena's victorious candidate, vowed to prioritize the development of the Kannad-Soygaon Assembly constituency and resolve public issues. She assured voters she would uphold their trust during a victory rally in Pishor on Sunday night.

The Mahayuti alliance organized the event in front of the Gram Panchayat office after a procession from the Sillod-Kannad Naka. Key attendees included former chairman Apparao Ghughe, sarpanch P.M. Dahake, Dip Navale, Ganesh Ghughe, former deputy sarpanch Ramesh Jadhav and several other local leaders.

Photo Caption: Sanjana Jadhav addressing the victory rally in Pishor.