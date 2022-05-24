Will save as many trees as possible

Aurangabad, May 24:

After demolishing houses in Labour Colony, all the debris has been removed. There are about 222 trees in the vacant space and of them 150 trees will have to be removed. But the administration will try to save as many trees as possible, said district collector Sunil Chavan on Tuesday.

He said that the highest tree planting campaigns have been carried out in the district in the past two years. Small forests are slowly taking shape in Gogababa Hill, Sulibhanjan, Bhangsi Matagad and Bharat Battalion area. Therefore, the administration will take the right decision regarding the trees in the Labour colony. The buildings on the entire 19.53 acre area were demolished on May 11. As per the count of the public works department, there are 222 trees in the area. According to the layout of the new buildings, about 150 trees will have to be removed. But 70-72 trees along the road will be saved.