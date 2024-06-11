Winchester School celebrates Green Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Winchester School celebrated Green Day in its pre-primary section. The students and teachers came dressed in green dresses. The entire pre-section was decorated with green balloons. The tiny tots donned green crowns on their head. Activities like birds and animal making with green leaves and vegetables printing were an enjoyable part of the celebration. Director Dr Afsar Khan spoke about the importance of green colour and also highlighted the significance of including green leafy vegetables in the diet.