Winchester School celebrates Marathwada Mukti Sangram Day

Aurangabad, Sept 27: Winchester International English School celebrated the Marathwada Mukti Sangram Day. Director Dr Afsar Khan hoisted the flag followed by singing of the National Anthem. Syed Seema anchored the programme. Humaira Hashmi (English), Shital Rathor (Hindi) and Sarika Mane (Marathi) delivered speeches highlighting the importance of the day. Dr Khan threw light on the role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in liberating the then Hyderabad princely state.

Zia Siddiqui proposed a vote of thanks. Supervisors Maya Suradkar and Bareen Laiq took efforts for the programme.