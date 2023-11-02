Winchester School celebrates National Unity Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Divas) was celebrated at Winchester International English School to mark the birth anniversary of the iron man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. A portrait of Sardar Patel was garlanded by student Shaikh Arman Ahmed.

Students Shaikh Humaira, Shreya Gawande and Zikra Siddiqui delivered speeches in Hindi, Marathi and English throwing light on life and works of the national hero. Sarika Mane explained why he was called as iron man. A special pledge was administered by student Maleeha Ali. Director Dr Afsar Khan said Sardar Patel played a major role in the political integration of India.

Neelam Mahure anchored the programme. Supervisor Humaira Hashmi worked for the success.