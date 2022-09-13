Winchester School organises in-service training prog

Aurangabad, Sept 13:

Winchester International English School organised an in-service training programme for its teachers. Resource person was Geeta Gare, an expert in the field of education. Principal Dr Afsar Khan welcomed the guest speaker.

She briefed all the teachers on how to use text books in teaching and adopting modern ways of teaching. She dealt with subjects like English, Mathematics, Environment studies and Science. The training was divided in three sessions and each interactive session was educative. A question and answer session was held. Supervisor Zia Siddiqui proposed a vote of thanks.