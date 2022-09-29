Winchester students shine at state-level Karate

Aurangabad, Sept 29: Students of Winchester International English School excelled in the open state-level Karate Championship organised by the Shotokon Karate Association of India at Divisional Sports Complex Garkheda, recently. Shaikh Mehbeer and Ayush Kamjalgekar bagged gold, Rushabh Sangle and Shaikh Zababa won silver and Rushab Sangle bagged bronze medal. Sports teacher Shaikh Muddasir Wahab guided students. School principal Dr Afsar Khan presented medals to winners.