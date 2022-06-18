Winchesterians shine in SSC Examination

Aurangabad, June 17: The fourth SSC batch of the Winchester International English School produced 100% pass result. Out of 31 students who appeared for the examination, five scored more than 90% marks, 18 secured 80 to 89% marks and 8 students scored 70 to 79% marks. This is the third year in succession when the school is getting 100% pass result

Tooba Jagirdar (92.40%) was the topper of the school, Javeriah Zafar and Aryan Khillare with 92.2% each were second in and Gauri Jadhav and Samiksha Narnaware (91.60% marks) each were the joint third. Principal/director Dr Afsar Khan congratulated the successful students.