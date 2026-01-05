Winter brings relief for customers as vegetable prices drop

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Winter boosts appetite and digestion, and this season, customers have another reason to smile;vegetable prices have fallen. A stroll through the vegetable market shows vegetables everywhere, looking fresh and abundant. Two bundles of leafy greens are now available for just Rs 10. Leafy vegetables such as methi (fenugreek), spinach, mint, potato leaves, and coriander have become cheaper, which has also lowered the prices of other vegetables. Drumsticks, previously costing up to Rs 500 per kg, are now sold at Rs 300 – Rs 350. Shimla peppers have dropped by Rs 20–30 to Rs 60–Rs 80, and cauliflower is now priced at Rs 30–Rs 40. Where last week households could buy only one type of vegetable, now two to three varieties are available.

‘Winter Bonus’ for customers

The cold weather has boosted vegetable growth, increasing production and providing relief to customers. Farmers sell their produce at the Jadhavwadi market, while some bring vegetables directly to various market stalls. These lower prices are being seen as a “winter bonus” for buyers.

— Sagar Pund, vendor

Daily, around 90–100 quintals of peas and up to 120 quintals of carrots arrive in the market. Beyond the vegetable market, vendors can be seen selling peas and carrots on streets and in over 110 loading points across the city.

Housewives find relief

The drop in vegetable prices has left housewives the most satisfied. A few days ago, leafy and fruit vegetables were so expensive that households struggled to decide what to cook. Now, families are buying two to three types of vegetables at once.

— Shobha Ramdasi, beed bypass

Vegetable prices (25 December – 5 January)

Vegetable Earlier Price Current Price

Leafy vegetables (bundle) Rs 10 Rs 5–8

Ladyfinger Rs 100–120 Rs 70–80

Drumsticks Rs 400–500 Rs 300–350

Shimla pepper Rs 80–100 Rs 60–80

Cabbage Rs 50–60 Rs 20–30

Cauliflower Rs 60–80 Rs 30–40

Pumpkin Rs 60–70 Rs 40–50

Bitter gourd Rs 75–80 Rs 50–60

Cucumber Rs 60–65 Rs 30–40