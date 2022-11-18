Winter delight Hurda arrives in the city

Sold for Rs 300 to Rs 350 kg

Aurangabad:

With the arrival of winter season, the foodies are ready to gorge on Hurda, a winter delicacy for many citizens. Large stocks of Hurda have arrived in the city markets from Narsapur. The green colored hurda is attracting the attention of the citizens.

Heavy rains caused heavy damage to the sorghum. This affected the production. Last year 7 to 8 quintals of hurda was produced per acre, however this year 1 to 1.5 quintals of hurda has been produced. This has led to an increase in the price, currently hurda is being sold at the rate of Rs 300 to 350 per kg. The hurda season lasts for four months. During this period, farmers and traders of Narsapur village bring a large quantity of hurda for sale to the city. Retailers sell hurda in Gulmandi, Aurangpura, Jawahar colony, Gajanan Maharaj Mandir Chowk, Shivajinagar and TV Centre areas. It provides seasonal employment to around 50 people.

Special demand in December

The hurda season lasts for four months from November to February. The first phase is currently underway. Hurda is specially in demand during the December end for new year parties, said Navnath Shinde, wholesaler.