With wrestling arena, cricket stadium also to be built: VC Dr Fulari

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “ The work of the international standard synthetic athletic track is in the final stage. Now, a modern wrestling arena, a new basketball court, and a separate cricket stadium will be built,” said Dr Vijay Fulari, the Vice Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

He was speaking at a meeting of the Sports Planning Committee organised by the Sports Department of the university for the academic year 2025-26, on Tuesday.

The successful players of the All India Inter-University and Western Zonal Inter-University Sports Competition were felicitated.

World-renowned weightlifter and coach Ananya Patil, Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashans Amritkar and Sports Director Dr Sanchin Deshmukh were seated on the dais. The Sports Directors of the affiliated college were present at the meeting.

The coaches, team managers and retired sports directors were also felicitated. VC Dr Vijay Fulari interacted with the players.

He said that all kinds of facilities would be provided to the athletes, but they should enhance the university's reputation by performing excellently in the State, national and international competitions. Dr Abhijeet Singh conducted the programme proceedings while Dr Masood Hashmi proposed a vote of thanks.