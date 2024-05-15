Wockhardt Global School celebrates academic brilliance!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Wockhardt Global School

(WGS) recorded remarkable performance in the Std. X and XII board CBSE examinations!

Names of successful students in Std. X are as follows: Shreeya Gandhi, Bhavya Shankar (93% each) and Garima Thaker (91%).

In Std. XII, Aarya Loya topped by securing 93.6 %. The management and principal have congratulated all successful students.