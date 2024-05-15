Wockhardt Global School celebrates academic brilliance!
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 15, 2024 12:15 AM2024-05-15T00:15:02+5:302024-05-15T00:15:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Wockhardt Global School (WGS) recorded remarkable performance in the Std. X and XII board ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Wockhardt Global School
(WGS) recorded remarkable performance in the Std. X and XII board CBSE examinations!
Names of successful students in Std. X are as follows: Shreeya Gandhi, Bhavya Shankar (93% each) and Garima Thaker (91%).
In Std. XII, Aarya Loya topped by securing 93.6 %. The management and principal have congratulated all successful students.Open in app