Wockhardt Global School celebrates Annual Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Wockhardt Global School’s (WGS) Annual Day, Kaleidoscope 5.0, was a spectacular celebration of joy, talent, and creativity. The school choir set the tone with their soul-stirring renditions of Imagination and You Raise Me Up. Chief guest Dr Mustajeeb Khan was felicitated. IB principal Pradeep Sharma was also present.

WGS principal Abhijit Dive highlighted the school’s progress and achievements. Dr Khan shared his insightful views on education and the importance of happiness in nurturing young minds. The alumni of the WGS were felicitated for their success and contributions to society.

The cultural extravaganza unfolded with a vibrant welcome dance Shubharambh by Grades 8 and 9. The theme of Happiness came alive with captivating performances throughout the evening.

Grade 2 presented dance Tales of Joy, while Grade 1 staged a creative ramp walk the Walk of Imagination. Performances of Grade 4 (Play or Pause dance), Grades 5 and 6 (skit on the theme Traditional Happiness vs Technology), Grade 3 (performance All is Well), Grade 7 (performance Memoir Classic), Grades 5 and 6 (medley dance Memoir), Grades 8 and 9 (Building Dreams) were appreciated. Happiness Decoded, presented by Grade 10, marked the Grand Finale.