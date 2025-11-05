Wockhardt Global students shine at national art contest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of Wockhardt Global School (WGS) proudly participated in the 11th national-level art competition – Japan on Canvas 2025, organised by Experience Japan, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting Indo-Japanese cultural exchange through art and education, and hosted by WGS.

Young artists from across India were invited to creatively interpret Japan’s architecture, culture, and innovation through their artwork.

WSG student Prajwal Dhandar (Grade 12) was honoured with the Extra-ordinary Performance Award for his exceptional artwork titled “Pathways Through Time.” Guided by his art mentor, Pravendra Pandey, Prajwal’s painting beautifully depicted the evolution of Japan’s architectural landscape — from ancient shrines and castles to Tokyo’s modern skyline.