Woman abandoned by husband rescued by Damini squad

Woman belongs to Devri (MP) and got married to a man in Mehkar

Aurangabad, Dec 15:

A woman from Madhya Pradesh (MP) who was abandoned by her husband from Mehkar (Buldhana) in a Aurangabad bound bus was rescued by the Damini squad in the Cidco bus stand in Aurangabad. She was sent to the women's hostel on Wednesday evening.

Yuva Sena activist Mohsin Shaikh who was traveling in the same bus saw the woman crying alone. When he inquired, she narrated her whole story. According to police, the 26-year-old woman belongs to Devri (MP). Her father remarried after her mother passed away. She then came to Pune with her relatives. Meanwhile, she fell in love with a boy from Mehkar. They both came to Mehkar and got married. But the boy and his family started harassing her.

They tortured her mentally and physically. On Wednesday, her husband brought her to the Mehkar bus stand and left her in the Aurangabad bound bus. Shaikh, who was also traveling in the same bus, noticed her crying and immediately informed the Damini squad on Whatsapp number asking for help. The Damini squad team including PSI Suvarna Umap, Lata Jadhav, Asha Gaikwad, Nirmala Ambhore and Manisha Bansode reached the Cidco bus stand and took her to the government women's hostel.

Woman stopped from committing suicide

A woman who reached the railway station for committing suicide with her 8 month old son was rescued by the Damini squad. She was then taken to the City Chowk police station where PI Ashok Giri called her relatives. The incident took place on Wednesday. The woman was counseled and handed over to her relatives. According to police, the woman has an eight month old boy and a five year old girl. She had ran away from her house to commit suicide. A missing case was registered in the City Chowk police station.