Woman alleges rape by acquaintance on Beed Bypass

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A married woman has filed a complaint against Bharat Girish Mehta (30, Srikrishnanagar) accusing him of rape.

According to the complaint filed at Jawaharnagar police station on Monday, the victim and the accused were known to each other for four years. The victim had also resided at a place rented from Mehta for some time. However, she recently moved out and lost contact with him.

On May 13, around 1:00 am, the victim alleges that Mehta showed up at her new residence and demanded she comes with him, threatening to cause trouble otherwise. Fearing for her safety, she entered his vehicle. Mehta then drove her to a secluded area near Beed Bypass and allegedly raped her.

He reportedly abandoned her there at 3:00 am, after which she immediately reported the crime to the police. A case has been registered in the Jawaharnagar police station and the police are further investigating the case.