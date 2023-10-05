Woman alone in house molested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man molested his sister-in-law while she was alone in the house in Waluj industrial area on Wednesday afternoon. A case has been registered against the victim’s brother-in-law with the Waluj MIDC police station.

Police said, the victim lives with her family in the Waluj industrial area and her husband works as a contractor. On Wednesday at around 3 pm, her brother-in-law came to her house while she was alone and molested her. The victim was afraid due to the incident and started crying. He threatened her to kill if she tells anyone. She told about the incident to her husband in the evening and lodged a complaint. PSI Ashok Ingole is further investigating the case.