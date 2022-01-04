Woman arrested for stealing golden bangle worth Rs 1.5 L from jewellery shop

Aurangabad, Jan 4:

Jinsi police have arrested a 30-year-old woman, who stole away a diamond-studded gold bangle valuing Rs 1.43 lakh, from a jewellery showroom, situated on Jalna Road, during broad daylight on January 1. The police have confiscated the stolen material from the possession of Shabana Begum alias Shabbo Shaikh Jalil (resident of Nizamgunj Colony in Sanjaynagar).

Jinsi police said, " A woman in veil had stepped in Malabar Gold and Diamonds Showroom, near Mondha Naka, to buy ornaments on the new year day. The salesman Ashok Ankush Gaikwad was showing her the ornaments. The woman pretending to be in a hurry managed to steal the gold bangle with diamond (weighing 24.5 grams). She disappeared from the spot by boarding an auto-rickshaw. Gaikwad then lodged a police complaint with the Jinsi police station. The police inspector Vyankatesh Kendre, PSI Ananta Tangade and PSI Gokul Thakur were investigating the case.

After reviewing CCTV footage, the police activated the network of informers, who then informed the police about Shabana's involvement. The police detained the suspect, but she gave evasive replies. Later on, the police traced the auto-rickshaw and the driver identified her photo. The police then again took her into possession and when pressed hard, she confessed to the crime. She also handed over the stolen bangle to the police.

It is learnt that Shabana is on police record. She along with another woman had stolen in a shop in the City Chowk area during the last year. She was also arrested by police. Shabana's husband is a porter and they stay in a joint family, it is learnt.