Woman assaulted on suspicion of being police informant

Case against eight people: One of accused raped her

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 40-year-old woman was beaten and tortured by eight culprits on the suspicion of giving information about a criminal to the police. The incident took place in the Waluj area around 9 pm on Friday. A case has been registered against all culprits in Waluj police station.

According to police, victim Ashwini (name changed) resides with her family in Waluj. Her elder son was addicted to alcohol and constantly abusing her. She left home a week ago and went to live on her farm. On Friday night around 9 pm, when Ashwini was sitting in this house alone, the culprits Sandeep Pawar, Shiva Gawli, Popat Pawar, Dhanesh Pawar, Tojash Kale, Jijabai Pawar, Ashwini Pawar and Gandhuka Pawar entered the house and beat her stating that she was a police informant. After this beating, one of the accused raped her. Ashwini then registered a case in the Waluj police station. PSI Manisha Kedar is investigating the case.