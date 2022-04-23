Woman beaten, molested over old rivalry

Aurangabad, April 21:

Three persons beat and molested a woman returning from the police station after lodging a complaint of abusing her over old rivalry near Osmanpura police station on April 20. A case has been registered with the Osmanpura police station against accused Lakhan Suryawanshi, Punam Lakhan Suryawanshi and Ashish alias Raju Anil Suryawanshi (all residents of Trisharannagar, Osmanpura).

Police said, the accused had abused the complainant woman and hence he went to the police station to lodge a complaint. While returning, the accused beat and molested her, she mentioned in her complaint.