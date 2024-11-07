Woman beats husband with help of mother, brother

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 48-year-old man sustained severe injuries after he was brutally beaten up by his wife and in-laws at Ranjangaon on Wednesday evening. Mangal Shirale, wife of Deepak Shirale (Duttnagar), had gone to stay with her parents for the last few days. After the Diwali festival, Deepak spoke to his wife on the phone, inquired about when she was coming back and also informed her about the missing gold ornaments from the house. Mangal then informed him that she had brought them with her and she also claimed that she would not be returning to his house in future. The two had a heated argument over the issue.

On Wednesday at 4 pm, Deepak was sitting with his parents in front of the house. Hence Mangal reached there with her mother Vachhalabai and brother Mohan Shingare. She started abusing and beating Deepak, saying why he was making frequent calls to her. She also said that she did not want to stay with him. Deepak sustained injuries on his ears as his wife attacked him with a wooden stick. Later on, Mohan injured both forearms of Deepak with a sharp-edged weapon. His mother-in-law also threatened dire consequences if he calls again to her daughter in future. Acting upon the complaint, MIDC Waluj police station, booked the wife, mother-in-law and brother-in-law.