Woman commits suicide

Aurangabad, March 2:

Fed up of frequent mental and physical torture from the in-laws, a woman committed suicide by Jumping in a well on Aurangpur - Harsuli Road in Waluj area on Tuesday evening.Her annoyed relatives gathered at the Waluj police station and agitated for almost five hours. They refused to take her body until cases are lodged against the accused. The police then arrested her husband Akshay Tatyarao Shinde and assured the agitators to arrest the in-laws soon, after which, they took the body of the deceased for performing last rites.

According to the details, Pranjali Ramchandra Manal (Wahegaon)was married to Akshay Shinde on December 17, 2021. However, the in-laws and her husband started torturing her mentally and physically demanding her to bring money from her parents to purchase a farm. She had informed about her misery to her parents.

Fed up o frequent torture, she committed suicide by jumping in a well on Aurangpu - Harsuli Road on March 1 at around 5 pm. The nearby residents, with the help of the police took her out of the well and admitted to rural hospital in Gangapur where the doctors declared her dead after the examination.

Her family members and relatives gathered at the police station on Wednesday at around 3 pm. They took the stand that they will not perform the last rites on Pranjali unless her husband and in-laws are arrested. The police arrested Akshay and convinced them that the in-laws will be arrested soon. They were agreed to perform the last rites.