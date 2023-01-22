Woman commits suicide

Aurangabad

A woman committed suicide by hanging herself in Bhalgaon on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Nikita Dnyaneshwar Gite (22).

Police said, Nikita was married to a man from Akole village in Badnapur tehsil. A month back she came to her parents in Bhalgaon for the treatment of a mental stress. She was taking medicines. Fed up of the medicines and treatment, she hanged herself on Saturday. The family members rushed her to Government Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared her dead after the examination. A case of accidental death has been registered with Chikalthana police station while constable Sudhakar Bochare is further investigating the case.