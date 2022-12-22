Woman died due to overdose of abortive pills

Aurangabad

A woman died due to excessive bleeding due to the overdose of abortive pills at Relgaon in Phulambri on Tuesday night. A case has been registered with Phulambri police against the husband of the woman on Wednesday.

Police said, Balasaheb Kshirsagar of Relgaon is a labourer and has one son and two daughers. His wife Vaishali was pregnant for the fourth time. Hence, he gave her five abortive pills due to which she had excessive bleeding. He then took her to the rural hospital at Phulambri, from where she was shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital. Vaishali died on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment. Vaishali’s brother Mangesh Godse lodged a complaint. The police arrested accused Balasaheb and present him before the court on Wednesday. The court remanded him in the police custody for a day. Under the guidance of PI Ravindra Nikalje, PSI Damodhar Waghmare is further investigating the case.