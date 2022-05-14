Woman dies after dash by ambulance

Aurangabad, May 14:

A woman waiting for private transport died after a dash by a speeding ambulance near Hotel Lokseva on Jalna Road on May 13 afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Anjali Vidyanand Thorat (33, Pushpak Garden, Chikalthana).

Police said, Anjali was waiting for private transportation to go to Chikalthana. A speeding ambulance dashed her and she was seriously injured. She was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead. A case has been registered with Chikalthana police station.