Woman dies after odhni entangles in bike’s tyre

Aurangabad,

A woman from Jalgaon who had gone for Diwali shopping with her husband and son was strangulated to death as her odhni was entangled in the type of the motorcycle. Her husband and son was saved but she was brain dead. Her husband decided to donate her organs. She was brought to Aurangabad for organ donation from Jalgaon. Her husband while speaking to LT appealed to the women to be alert while sitting on the motorcycle.

A 38-year-old woman met an accident as her odhni was entangled in the bike in Jalgaon. She was admitted to a private hospital where she was brain dead during the treatment. She was brought to MGM hospital here on October 22. Her family members decided to donate her organs so that somebody else would get new life. The organs donation process was completed on Monday by Dr Praveen Suryawanshi, Dr Mayuri Pore, Dr Prashant Akulwar, Dr Yogesh Adkine, Dr Jiban Ahmed, Dr Vasanti Kelkar, Dr Ninad Deshmukh, transplat coordinator Faran Hashmi and others.

One of her kidney was transplanted to a 30 year old woman in MGM and one kidney to a 37 year old woman in United Ciigma hospital. Her liver was sent to Pune for a 42 year old woman recipient. However, he heart could not be donated.

The doctors said that it was the 28th organ transplant in Marathwada. If the organ donation is facilitated, many people can get new lives, the doctors said in a press conference.