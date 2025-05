Woman dies from electric shock while picking flowers at Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 35-year-old woman died after suffering an electric shock while picking flowers near her home’s dhaba for a temple ritual on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Sunainadevi Pandit (Bakwalnagar labor settlement near Naigaon, MIDC Waluj). Around 7.30 am, following overnight rain, water had accumulated at the dhaba, which was unknowingly electrified. Sunainadevi stepped into the water, received a severe electric shock, and collapsed instantly. Her husband, Anil Pandit, rushed to assist but also suffered an electric shock. He admitted her to a private hospital in Bajajnagar, where she was declared dead by doctors. Sunainadevi’s body was taken to her native village Baldihā in Chapra district, Bihar, for final rites.