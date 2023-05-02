Woman duped for Rs 1.7 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A woman was duped for Rs 1.7 lakh by a person on the pretext of giving her a job. The incident occurred between July 11, 2022 to August 3, 2022 in Sahyadrinagar area of N-5 Cidco. The suspect has been identified as Gaurav Diliprao Waghmare (Amravati). According to police, Gaurav first lured the woman by promising her to give her a job. He took a total of Rs 1.7 lakh from her on regular intervals. He then started ignoring her and also denied giving her back her money. A case has been registered in the Cidco police station and the matter is under investigation.