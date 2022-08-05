Woman duped of Rs 2L

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

Fraudsters duped a woman of Rs 2 lakh on the lure of giving a franchise of Instacurt Services Private Ltd. A case in this regard has been registered with Mukundwadi police station, informed PI Brahma Giri.

Police said, as per the complaint lodged by Bhagyashree Jaggannath Tandale, one of her acquaint received a phone from Sudhanshu Kumar for getting a franchisi of Instacurt Services Pvt Ltd in the city. He informed Bhagyashree about it.

As Bhagyashree was interested in the proposal, she contacted Sudhanshu Kumar and showed her willingness to take the franchise. He made an agreement on a bond of Rs 500, for which she paid Rs 37,000 through google pay.

Kumar told her that 60 per cent amount for establishing an office will be borne by the company while she will have to pay the remaining 40 percent. Accordingly, she deposited Rs 1.50 lakh in an account of a person named Vikram Kumar in a bank at Kolkotta on May 26. However, she did not received any franchise and the number of Sudhanshu Kumar was switched off. When realized that she had been taken for a ride, she lodged a complaint with Mukundwadi police station.