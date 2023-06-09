Woman ends life to get rid of dread disease!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 54-year-old married woman Nanda Ashok Shodhane ended her life by jumping in front of a running train, beneath the Sangramnagar flyover bridge, on Friday early morning. The woman was suffering from cancer which was detected one year ago.

Nanda stays with her family in a colony situated in the jurisdiction of Jawaharnagar police station. She is survived by her husband, one married daughter and one son. Her husband works in LIC, while the son is in insurance policy works.

Like every day, Nanda stepped out of her home early in the morning for walking, but when she did not return home as per the daily timing, the family members searched for her. In the meantime, they came to know that a woman has ended her life by jumping in front of the train on tracks beneath the Sangramnagar Flyover. The family identified Nanda. Jawaharnagar police station’s head constable K K Sable and his team also reached the spot. Meanwhile, the investigation is on to find out the reason behind taking the extreme step, said Sable.